VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

VerticalScope Price Performance

TSE:FORA opened at C$6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$125.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.67. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$22.90.

VerticalScope Company Profile

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.