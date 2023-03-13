VIBE Market Capitalization Hits $567,286.83 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $567,286.83 and $10.14 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.08 or 0.00433250 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.80 or 0.29276872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

