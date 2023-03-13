Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Short Interest Update

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SDCVF shares. Barclays raised their target price on Vicat from €27.00 ($28.72) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale cut their target price on Vicat from €31.00 ($32.98) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vicat from €29.00 ($30.85) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Vicat Stock Performance

Shares of Vicat stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. Vicat has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

About Vicat

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

