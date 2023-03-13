VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The company has a market cap of $353.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

