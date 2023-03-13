Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $4.15 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.25 to $4.15 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 334.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

VFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 305,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,728. The company has a market cap of $105.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

In related news, Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio bought 54,212 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,313,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,338,252.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 251,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,459 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 219,439 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

