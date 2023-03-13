Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 303,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.17. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $58,287,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,129,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 518.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,327,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $19,031,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 553.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

