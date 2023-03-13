Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 298.6% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of AIO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.44.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
