Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 298.6% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AIO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,427. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

