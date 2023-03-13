Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($250.00) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.95% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

Volkswagen stock traded down €2.10 ($2.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €135.10 ($143.72). 1,168,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of €128.82 and a 200 day moving average of €133.01. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a 1-year high of €162.38 ($172.74). The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.