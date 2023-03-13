VRES (VRS) Price Down 13.2% This Week

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $96.60 million and approximately $49.46 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VRES has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00031504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00035039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022217 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00223517 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,404.57 or 0.99837009 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03874133 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $49.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars.

