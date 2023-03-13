VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0441 on Top Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, VRES has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market capitalization of $110.37 million and $178.43 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00034257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00021809 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00216941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,240.80 or 1.00027473 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03874133 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $49.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.