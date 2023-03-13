Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on WJXFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $17.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Wajax has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

