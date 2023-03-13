Wanchain Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $46.44 million and $1.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00068383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,253,032 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

