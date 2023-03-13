Warburg Research Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($131.91) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($129.79) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

FRA SY1 traded down €1.58 ($1.68) on Monday, hitting €93.60 ($99.57). 281,975 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €99.58 and its 200 day moving average is €102.32. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($78.17).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

