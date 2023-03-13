Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down to $43.03

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.03, but opened at $38.51. Webster Financial shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 932,067 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Wedbush raised their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 116,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

