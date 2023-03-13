WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEC opened at $87.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

