Wedbush Raises ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $9.50

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

STKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 2.4 %

ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.23. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal bought 5,721 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,212,024 shares in the company, valued at $26,114,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

