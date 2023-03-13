Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wix.com (WIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX):

2/23/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

2/23/2023 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $101.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $125.00.

2/22/2023 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

2/22/2023 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.36. 122,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,556. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.22. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wix.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Wix.com by 39.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

