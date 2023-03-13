Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Big Lots (BIG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) recently:

3/6/2023 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Big Lots had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Big Lots was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2023 – Big Lots was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 2,094,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.



