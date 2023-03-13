Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $49.34

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.34, but opened at $12.89. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 12,740,970 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 96,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 182.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $1,399,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

