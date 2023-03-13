Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Lowered to $51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $43.11. 3,481,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

