Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM traded up C$2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 759,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,101. The company has a market cap of C$26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$39.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

