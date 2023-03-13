Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $144.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.15. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,880,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,613,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

