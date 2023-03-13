WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Tops $4.49 on Major Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $277.47 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for about $4.49 or 0.00018506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00418698 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.01 or 0.28301215 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.