Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,673. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $215.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 83,100 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,416,129.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 83,100 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,461,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,416,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 2,681 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $45,657.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 119,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,422 and have sold 7,581 shares valued at $128,942. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 48,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 68,444 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,748 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

