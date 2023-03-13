Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $24.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.
Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,673. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $215.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 48,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 68,444 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,748 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
