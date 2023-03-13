William Ho Sells 5,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, January 24th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00.

Shares of RAPT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 474,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,419. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

