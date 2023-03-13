Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.68

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.68 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 49956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

