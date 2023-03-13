Wirtual Hits One Day Volume of $5,038.10 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $5,038.10 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

