WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.38 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $295.38 million and $33.28 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02961488 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $33.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

