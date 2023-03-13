WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.38 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $295.38 million and $33.28 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.10 or 0.01350648 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005521 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000451 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00011825 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.26 or 0.01690038 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00026415 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000934 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
