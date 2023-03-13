WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$194.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WSP. Veritas Investment Research cut WSP Global to a sell rating and set a C$147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$187.55.

TSE WSP opened at C$171.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$162.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

