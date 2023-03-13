X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Stock Performance

X Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

