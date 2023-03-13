Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xencor stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,546.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $708,846. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Xencor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

