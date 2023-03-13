XRUN One Day Volume Reaches $116,965.53 (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001335 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $314.22 million and approximately $116,965.53 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars.

