XRUN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $313.72 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $313.72 million and approximately $115,880.83 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00418055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,838.28 or 0.28257796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

