YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. Plans $12 Million IPO for March 21st (YGF)

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (YGF) is planning to raise $12 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, March 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “”.

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

Receive News & Ratings for YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YanGuFang International Group Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.