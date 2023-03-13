Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

YELL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,620. Yellow has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.83.

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.54). Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yellow by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,693,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yellow by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 1,054,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 154.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 510,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

