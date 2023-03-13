yOUcash (YOUC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market cap of $134.05 million and $1.17 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,739,785 tokens. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

yOUcash Token Trading

