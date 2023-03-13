YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $222.43 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $222.43 million and $82,039.22 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00437085 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,522.72 or 0.29544042 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01518801 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $58,607.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

