Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

