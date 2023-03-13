Zilliqa Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51.89 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $402.00 million and approximately $51.89 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00423030 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.49 or 0.28594037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,283,076,739 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyze and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.

Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.

The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards’ collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs.”

Zilliqa Coin Trading

