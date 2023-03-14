Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 2,150 ($26.20) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.11) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,160 ($26.33) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($31.38) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,257.75 ($27.52).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 1,912 ($23.30) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,711 ($33.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,637.18, a PEG ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,177.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,098.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,008.55%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($24.36) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($22,414.14). 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

