Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its FY 2023 guidance at $15.15-$15.45 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $3.65-$3.70 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $324.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.56.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

