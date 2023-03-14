Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $45.45.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

