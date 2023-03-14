Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $45.45.
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
