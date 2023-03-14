Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 60,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,582 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

