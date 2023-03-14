Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.
Airgain Trading Up 4.5 %
AIRG opened at $5.58 on Friday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
