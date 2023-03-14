Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.

AIRG opened at $5.58 on Friday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

