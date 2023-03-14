Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. Alpha Teknova has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Teknova by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

