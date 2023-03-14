Amp (AMP) Price Tops $0.0044

Amp (AMP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Amp has a market cap of $160.86 million and approximately $14.61 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amp has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amp

Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

