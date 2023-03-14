Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.36.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.