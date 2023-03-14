Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ARHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

ARHS stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

