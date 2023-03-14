Avinger (AVGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.

Avinger Stock Performance

AVGR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

