Avinger (AVGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th.
Avinger Stock Performance
AVGR opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Avinger has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avinger in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
