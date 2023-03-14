B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 83,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,779. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

